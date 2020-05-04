Preparedness in the Pacific - ETC Situation Report #3, Reporting period 01/04/2020 to 30/04/2020

Highlights

• The ETC in the Pacific continues to engage with up to 21 Pacific island countries and territories to support their COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

• The ETC Pacific Coordinator is collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO)-led Joint Pacific COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) to develop guidelines for the continued delivery of essential health services while the COVID-19 response is ongoing.

• At the same time, the ETC in the Pacific is responding to Cyclone Harold after making landfall in Vanuatu on 6 April and Fiji on 8 April, causing major damage across both countries