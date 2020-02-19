Preparedness for Effective Response – Considerations for epidemic preparedness

The increasing number and complexity of disasters, epidemics, and other crises National Societies are facing has triggered various initiatives within the Movement aimed at strengthening National Societies capacity to reduce risk, prepare for and respond to humanitarian emergencies.

Strengthening disaster preparedness at the global, regional, national and local level is critical to save lives, protect livelihoods and strengthen recovery from disasters and crises. The goal of the Preparedness for Effective Response (PER) approach is to enable National Societies to fulfil their auxiliary role, by strengthening local preparedness capacities to ensure timely and effective humanitarian assistance.

When engaging in the PER process, National Societies decide which hazards they want to prioritize in their preparedness plans, based on country risk assessments, as well as their mandate, services, ongoing projects and overall capacity. The tables below provide a brief overview of all Preparedness for Effective Response components and highlight specific aspects to take into consideration when a National Society is preparing to respond to outbreaks.