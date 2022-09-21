PREPARE Action Plan

The climate is changing, bringing with it rising temperatures, elevated sea levels, and more catastrophic storms, fires, floods, droughts, and extreme heat. On November 1, 2021, the U.S. Government launched the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) as the cornerstone of the U.S. foreign policy response to address the increasingly devastating impacts of the global climate crisis, improve the ability of vulnerable communities around the world to confront them, and, as a result, bolster stability and security. PREPARE aims to help more than half a billion people in developing countries to adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change by 2030. PREPARE activates a whole-of-government effort that brings the force of 18 U.S. Federal agencies1 to accelerate adaptation action and support in countries and communities vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.2 The Action Plan defines strategic objectives that support the three inter-related and mutually reinforcing pillars of PREPARE:

• Pillar 1, PREPARE Knowledge: Information is Power;

• Pillar 2, PREPARE Plans and Programs: Mainstream and Integrate Adaptation, Build Relationships, Execute; and

• Pillar 3, PREPARE Resources: Mobilize Finance and Private Capital.

Underpinning the work of PREPARE’s three pillars is a robust monitoring, evaluation, and learning effort to ensure both the most effective use of U.S. taxpayer funds and to maximize progress on adaptation in developing countries.

PREPARE will focus on addressing long-standing gaps in adaptation that disproportionately affect women, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and low income and marginalized groups that have historically been excluded from adaptation planning and action, yet often face the greatest risks.

Gender, local leadership, inclusive development, and conflict sensitivity considerations are included throughout the Action Plan.3 PREPARE will take a collaborative approach to implementation where the U.S. Government will co-create solutions with our partners.