Preparatory process leading to the fourth High-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases in 2025

The World Health Assembly has set out the preparatory process leading to the fourth high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Many countries are still lacking the capacity to fulfil the commitment, as set out in paragraph 17 of United Nations General Assembly resolution 73/2, to provide strategic leadership for the prevention and control of NCDs. This can be achieved by promoting greater policy coherence and coordination through whole-of-government and Health in All Policies approaches. Doing so requires engaging stakeholders in appropriate, coordinated, comprehensive, integrated and bold whole-of-society action and response.

The fourth high-level meeting will be convened under the auspices of the President of the United Nations General Assembly. It will produce a resolution and outcome document, to be negotiated by Member States under the auspices of two co-facilitators that will be appointed by the President of the United Nations General Assembly closer to the meeting, and an outcome document. The high-level meeting will also provide an opportunity for Member States to deliver statements and for Member States, nongovernmental organizations and private sector entities to engage in roundtable discussions.

The preparatory process leading to the fourth high-level meeting includes meetings and consultations co-sponsored by WHO and relevant partners, which may serve as input into the negotiations among Member States on the “modalities” resolution and the outcome document. A full list of these meetings can be found on our ‘Road to 2025’ page available as a related link.

The preparatory process may also contribute to the development of recommendations that may be included in the 2024 progress report of the United Nations Secretary-General to the United Nations General Assembly on the prevention and control of NCDs.

“We are in a critical decade for NCDs. With 150 million expected to die from NCDs by 2030, we do not have a moment to lose. Providing technical support to WHO Member States to continue to deliver on existing commitments and mandates, including to progress SDG targets 3.4 and 3.8 and delivering the Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs 2013-2030 remains critical.

The fourth UN High-level meeting for the prevention and control on NCDs will be a critical moment for world leaders to together make century-defining commitments to act on the world’s biggest killers” said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, Director for Noncommunicable Diseases, World Health Organization.