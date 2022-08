Overview

Hypersensitivity reactions including infusion-associated events have been reported during and post-infusion with REGN-EB3. The most common adverse events (incidence ≥ 20%) are pyrexia, chills, tachycardia, tachypnoea and vomiting. The rate of infusion of REGN-EB3 may be slowed or interrupted if the patient develops any signs of infusion associated events.