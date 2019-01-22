22 Jan 2019

In practice: Gender justice in resilient development - Sharing programme learning from Africa, South Asia and Central America

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.38 MB)

Oxfam defines resilience as ‘the ability of women and men to realize their rights and improve their wellbeing despite shocks, stresses and uncertainty’. The Oxfam Framework for Resilient Development recognizes that the contexts we work in are increasingly characterized by natural and human-made risks, widening inequalities, rapid demographic change, and more frequent environmental and weather-related shocks and stresses linked to climate change. Oxfam seeks to build communities’ capacities to proactively and positively manage this change, in ways that contribute to a just world without poverty.

This collection of case studies looks at practices that support the meaningful participation of women in resilience initiatives while also addressing structural inequalities.

