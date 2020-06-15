Practical Recommendations and Good Practices Compilation – Thematic Paper 2: Remote Interviewing: Practical Considerations for States in Europe

Introduction

The COVID-19 situation has presented a formidable challenge for States and also impacted on the functionality of national asylum and statelessness procedures. In its April 2020 Practical Recommendations and Good Practice Guide UNHCR identified measures for consideration to maintain asylum procedures and manage backlogs, including the use of remote interviewing modalities through videoconferencing or telephone as an alternative to face-to-face interviews. In has been observed that since the onset of the COVID-19 impact, the continuation of asylum procedures through remote means has not only allowed to maintain the functionality of national systems and avoid backlog accumulation but has also helped to avoid lengthy waiting periods for applicants. In addition, those living at distance to the interview facility did not need to rely on public transport, thus reducing unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 risks. UNHCR itself has been using remote interviewing in Mandate-procedures to determine refugee status (RSD) in the COVID-19 context, but also prior to that, for example where security restrictions or access constraints 3 precluded the possibility to conduct an interview face-to-face. However,forUNHCR’sRSDprocedures,the conduct of remote interviews remains the exception rather than the rule.

Also in national asylum procedures, face-to-face interviews should remain the preference while the use of remote interviewing modalities in Europe is not entirely new. Some States had already provided for this possibility prior to the COVID-19 situation, for example to overcome the need for travel where reception centres are remote, to conduct interviews with asylum-seekers in detention, in overseas territories or where particular interpretation needs require the remote participation of an interpreter with specialized language skills.