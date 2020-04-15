Practical Recommendations and Good Practice to Address Protection Concerns in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic

1. Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting States in Europe with an extraordinary and unprecedented public health emergency. In response, States are taking necessary and legitimate measures to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect their populations. Some of these measures have been taken within the framework of a declared state of emergency, based on specific national provisions governing emergency situations.

In response to the exceptional nature of the current crisis and the related challenges faced by States, this paper aims to offer Governments a set of practical considerations and concrete advice to enable an effective response to the pandemic while at the same time respecting international refugee law and standards. 1 These considerations and advice also apply to stateless populations in relation to access to documentation or statelessness determination procedures.

This paper draws on evolving State practice in Europe and beyond, as well as UNHCR´s own operational experience in managing the arrival of asylum-seekers and refugees in complex emergencies, including in epidemics.

The recommendations proposed in this document may also assist States in adapting systems to the evolving situation and preventing the accumulation or reconstitution of registration and refugee status determination (RSD) backlogs and an increase in the number of persons with unclear or irregular status for a prolonged period of time. Such actions may also support a progressive normalization of the situation, once the public health emergency is over.

UNHCR country offices are available to provide technical support to their governmental counterparts in this regard and to adapt the recommendations in this paper in accordance with the specific situation in each State. Such support can come in tandem with or be complemented by that of other stakeholders, such as the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).2