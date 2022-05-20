Practical guidelines on psychosocial health and wellbeing: Child refugees

Introduction

The war in Ukraine is forcing millions of people, including children to leave their country and seek refuge far from their homes. They are all fleeing experiences that produce social and psychological wounds which, if not managed in a timely fashion, can seriously affect the longterm health and well-being of people and reduce their capacity to look after themselves and their loved ones.

The response to the crisis has been overwhelming and has been made possible by the decision of governments to open their frontiers to refugees with or without visas, and this is in turn being facilitated everyday by the outpouring of help from thousands of volunteers, health and social workers and host families in these countries.

Because many of these helpers may have little experience dealing with situations of this kind, these PRACTICAL GUIDELINES have been produced to support them in their work. They build on a long body of experience dealing with the psychosocial impact of conflicts and natural disasters and the needs of the people caught up in them. This set of guidelines focuses on children. Throughout the document we address mothers and children because in the current Ukrainian crisis most men of reproductive age have not been allowed to flee with their children. However, we recognize the importance of the father as a source of love and care. The guidelines should therefore, in principle, be taken as applying to both parents.

The guidelines are not meant to be prescriptive, but rather seek to provide ideas on how to respond to what are likely to be new circumstances, new questions and new demands.