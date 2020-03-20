Practical guide: Project Cycle Management and Counterterrorism risks

This practical guide outlines the risks that counterterrorism measures pose to principled humanitarian action and suggests actions to consider throughout the project cycle to help mitigate these risks.

The guide highlights where counterterrorism measures come from, why their consideration is relevant for humanitarian organisations, and how to identify, evaluate, and mitigate these risks effectively during the full project cycle. The content draws on NRC’s forthcoming ‘Toolkit for principled humanitarian action: managing counterterrorism risks’.