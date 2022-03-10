Powering change: Young people leading the COVID-19 response and recovery - Interim Report, February 2022

FOREWORD

Youth-led solutions to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all. An unparalleled disruption, it has affected every part of our society – every family, every community – in every country across the world.

For young people, the social, emotional and economic impacts of public health restrictions including successive lockdowns have been enormous. School closures, increased unemployment and the suspension or closure of non-formal education and learning support services such as community groups, sports clubs and youth-led groups are still part of everyday life for many. Young people – particularly young women and girls – are more isolated, more at risk, more vulnerable to mental health challenges and more likely to be the victims of domestic and gender-based violence than before.

To support this disrupted generation, in December 2020, the Big Six Youth Organisations – a coalition of the world’s largest global youth organisations – joined forces to launch the Global Youth Mobilization (GYM). Thanks to the generous support of the World Health Organization, United Nations Foundation and COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the GYM has invested much-needed funds in local and national youth organisations to support the pandemic response and recovery efforts.

Ensuring young people are at the heart of our model and decision-making processes, the GYM has developed and launched a unique direct micro-funding platform for youth-led local solutions. Working in collaboration with national organisations of the Big Six, we have been able to re-energise and revitalise youth development activities.

Now, we are at an inflection point. As the world starts to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an opportunity to learn lessons and build a society that prioritises future generations.

We have an opportunity to invest in young people and empower them to lead and shape their own futures. We have an opportunity to equip them with the life skills to create a world that ensures that the most vulnerable are not left behind and we all grow stronger together.

Young people have been at the forefront of tackling the negative impacts of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. On behalf of the Global Youth Mobilization and all our partners, I invite you to join us in investing in the opportunities before us. Join us in investing in young people, in their ideas, their creativity.

Ahmad Alhendawi

Chair of the Global Youth

Mobilization Board and

Secretary General, World

Organisation of the

Scout Movement