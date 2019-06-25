25 Jun 2019

A powerful voice for the AIDS response

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original

In September 2018, on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, China’s First Lady, Professor Peng Liyuan, and her fellow First Ladies from Africa lit up a Reb Ribbon at the centre of the meeting hall, officially launching the Joint Initiative of the China-Africa Thematic Meeting on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control.

The 2018 FOCAC summit gathered together over 20 African Heads of State and First Ladies to discuss closer partnership between China and African countries, including on health-related matters. During the thematic meeting, Professor Peng announced a three-year HIV prevention campaign among adolescents to begin in 2019 as well as a community health promotion programme involving China, several African countries and international organizations, including UNAIDS.

For more than 10 years, Professsor Peng has had a particular interest in reducing the impact of HIV among children and adolescents, especially among children orphaned by AIDS. In 2016, she hosted the China-Africa Children Summer Camp that brought together children living with or affected by HIV from China, Ghana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. During the camp, the First Lady helped launch the Chinese version of the Bravest Boy I Know, a book which helps children understand the issues surrounding HIV and reduce the stigma and discrimination faced by children affected by the virus.

In 2015, Professor Peng attended a meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she underlined the importance of four key issues critical to ending AIDS by 2030: universal access to HIV treatment; public information and education; educational opportunities for adolescents and economic development to eliminate poverty.

Together with national Red Ribbon Ambassadors, Professor Peng has for many years visited communities across China, including schools and universities, to raise awareness about HIV prevention and to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with the virus.

An acclaimed soprano singer, Professor Peng has proven to be a powerful voice for those living with or affected by HIV.

She has been a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS since 2011. In 2017, she was awarded a UNAIDS Award for Outstanding Achievement in recognition of her contribution to the response.

“A caring heart is our best weapon against AIDS,” she said in accepting the award. “We can save lives if we take action. We must succeed and we will succeed.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.