The power of gender equality for food security - Closing another gender data gap with a new quantitative measure

Executive summary

The gender data gap persists. While studies and indices provide information on gender inequalities and on food insecurity, there is no quantitative measure that directly looks at hunger and disempowerment. In an effort to close this gender data gap, and support efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2 (End hunger) and 5 (Achieve gender equality), the World Food Programme (WFP) and Gallup Inc, with statistical contributions from the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), have collaborated to develop the ‘Gender Equality for Food Security’ (GE4FS) measure.

With global applicability, the GE4FS measure combines the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES) and a gender equality component. The gender equality component is made up of 18 mostly yes/no questions that cover five dimensions of empowerment: decision-making ability, financial selfsufficiency, freedom from violence, reproductive freedom and unpaid labour. The five empowerment dimensions were selected from a literature review and the expertise of a Technical Advisory Group. Administered through the Gallup World Poll, the GE4FS measure can be implemented in any country, across populations aged 15 years and older. In 2018, the GE4FS measure was administered in seven countries (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nigeria, Tajikistan, Thailand, United Kingdom, Zambia), and then in a further ten countries (Cambodia, Egypt, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, Venezuela) in 2019. Across the 17 countries, 17,107 individuals were surveyed, with approximately equal numbers of women and men.

The GE4FS data were analysed through the lens of Item Response Theory. A Cronbach’s alpha analysis showed an acceptable degree of internal consistency; while application of the unidimensional Rasch model indicated good overall discrimination of the empowerment items. The assumptions of conditional independence, unidimensionality and equal discrimination of all items were examined, and the Rasch model was used to assess the ‘severity’ of each of the 18 empowerment items.

The data collected through administration of the GE4FS measure indicate a relationship between gender inequalities and food insecurity, to the detriment of women. According to the FIES data, in 10 of the 17 countries, women are more likely than men to experience food insecurity. The empowerment scores indicate that women are less likely to experience being empowered than are men. For three of the four countries where minimal differences in empowerment were reported between women and men, there were similarly non-significant differences in food insecurity prevalence.

In addition to the pooled data, the report presents the detailed analyses of the data for each of the 17 surveyed countries. The country-level data indicate that gender significantly influences a 11 person’s experiences of empowerment. The data also indicate that experiences of impact are impacted by age, education and location.

What is evident from the pooled and country-level data is that hunger cannot be reduced or eliminated solely through the provision of adequate food. Rather, the multiple dimensions of empowerment – the factors experienced by individuals that establish equality – need to be understood and addressed.