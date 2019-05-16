16 May 2019

The potential of Cash and Voucher Assistance to empower women and reduce violence: Evidence, Practice and Future Research

Report
from CARE, UN Women, Cash Learning Partnership
The potential of Cash and Voucher Assistance to empower women and reduce violence evidence On April 29 and 30th in Washington DC, CARE and UNWOMEN, on behalf of the gender and cash sub-workstream of the Grand Bargain, convened a workshop with the objectives of:
• Sharing and exchanging existing knowledge, experiences, and good practices;
• Exploring and prioritizing research gaps on cash and gender.

The expected outputs from the workshop were:
• A collaborative learning agenda on gender and CVA which will be shared with stakeholders, including implementing agencies and donors;
• A set of key recommendations to the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream, to be presented at the Rome workshop in May 2019.

More than 40 participants representing NGOs, donors, research organizations, UN and international organizations participated in workshop. Three panels comprised of researchers and practitioners framed the current state of evidence, upcoming research and recently developed guidance on gender and CVA. Breakout groups explored more deeply which research topics should be prioritized, discussed existing opportunities on the horizon to share learning, and how to overcome barriers to uptake of promising practice on CVA and gender.

The report contains the outputs and links to presentations form the event.

