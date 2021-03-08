Post-COVID-19: Scenarios - Possible developments in the global humanitarian operating environment throughout 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased humanitarian needs and complicated the delivery of humanitarian assistance. While the virus continues to spread, a significant change in humanitarian funding is underway – with some donors reducing funding levels, while others increase.

The pandemic has highlighted many of the ways in which the global humanitarian system has failed to reform and has illustrated the importance of local actors in the provision of assistance.

ACAPS' scenarios post-COVID19 consider three different ways in which the provision of humanitarian assistance might change over 2021: