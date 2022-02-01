Positive Peace Report 2022: Analysing the factors that sustain peace

Executive Summary

This report showcases the findings of the Institute for Economics and Peace’s (IEP) research, including its latest results on Positive Peace and systems thinking.

Positive Peace is defined as the attitudes, institutions and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies. It is conceptually and empirically related to many constructive aspects of social development and can be used in multiple contexts. It can also be used to compile an index – the Positive Peace Index (PPI). This allows for the comparison and tracking of the factors that create flourishing societies. These and other concepts related to Positive Peace are covered in the first section of this report, as well as general PPI results, including rankings and changes over time.

Positive Peace is closely associated with system concepts to the extent that it is difficult to separate the two. IEP has further deepened its unique understanding of how societal systems function and has developed a framework called Halo which provides a comprehensive approach to analysing societal systems.

The same factors that create lasting peace also lead to many other positive outcomes to which societies aspire. For example, countries with higher levels of Positive Peace:

are more resilient,

are associated with robust and thriving economies,

have better performance on ecological measures,

higher levels of wellbeing and happiness,

stronger measures of social cohesion,

greater satisfaction with living standards and more.

All these qualities are systemically linked and are a byproduct of the quality of the system. Such societies are less encumbered by the costs and wastage of violence or political instability, have higher productivity, better access to information and are not heavily weighed down by corruption or ineffective governments, to name some.

As a result, Positive Peace can be described as creating an optimal environment for human potential to flourish.

Social systems that operate with higher degrees of resilience are capable of offering more effective protection to their citizens against adverse shocks, whether political, environmental or economic. High-resilience societies are also more likely to take advantage of positive disruptions or opportunities arising from the creation of new economic paradigms and technological innovation. Frequently, after shocks, societies high in Positive Peace evolve systemically to be stronger and more capable of recovering from future shocks.

Positive Peace can be used as a predictor of future substantial falls in peace many years in advance, thereby giving the international community forewarnings and time to act. Through the modelling of the relationship between the PPI and the actual peace of a country, as measured through the Global Peace Index (GPI), it is possible to predict large falls in peace. IEP’s Positive Peace deficit model shows that 80 per cent of the countries predicted to fall substantially in peace did so. This remarkable predictive power is discussed in the second section of this report.

Additionally, nations with a surplus of Positive Peace generally record substantial improvements in peace in the subsequent decade. This underscores the importance of Positive Peace as a gauge of societal resilience and the predictive role it plays in assessing future societal development. It is also important for business, as countries with better Positive Peace outcomes have superior economic performance than their peers. The GDP per capita in countries that improve in the PPI outgrew that of their peers by 2.7 percentage points per year over the past decade.

Similarly, corporate profitability is higher among nations improving their Positive Peace scores. In the industrial, construction and manufacturing sectors, corporate profits among PPI improvers outgrew that of other nations by 3 percentage points per year on average since 2009. Household demand grows twice as fast as elsewhere, inflation is three times less volatile, foreign direct investment and international trade growth is higher, while exchange rates and demand for sovereign bonds also improve.

COVID-19 had an impact on Positive Peace. The improvement in Positive Peace recorded until 2019, weakened substantially in 2020, as a result of the social and economic disruptions stemming from policy responses to the pandemic. Future editions of the PPI will be better placed to more fully assess the impact of COVID-19 on the global social system.

In regards to the management of the pandemic, nations with higher levels of societal resilience, as measured by Positive Peace, were better at protecting their citizens – they had more hospital beds, higher vaccination rates and lower mortality rates. These outcomes are the result of many systemic factors which are captured in the Positive Peace model.

Globally, Positive Peace has strengthened over the past decade, with the PPI score improving by 2.4 per cent since 2009. Improvements in Positive Peace generally happen gradually due to the system-wide nature of change. A total of 126 countries – or 77 per cent of the 163 nations assessed in the PPI – improved their scores over the past decade.

Much of this improvement came in the form of economic development, better health outcomes and greater access to technologies, especially in the information and communication areas. There has been an increase in per-capita income, a reduction in aggregate levels of poverty and a big rise in the number of persons accessing the Internet. These economic and technological developments are captured in the Structures domain of Positive Peace, which improved by 8 per cent since 2009.

However, these advancements have been partially offset by a deterioration in social attitudes, captured by the Attitudes domain, which deteriorated by 1.8 per cent over the last decade. Sixty per cent of countries deteriorated in this domain. There have been deteriorations in the level of trust in governments, grievances between groups, measures of corruption, press freedoms, conflict between elites and misinformation. Some of the countries in which this domain deteriorated pronouncedly in the past decade were the US, Brazil, Venezuela, Turkey, the UK and India.

The Institutions domain, which gauges the effectiveness, transparency and reliability of the formal and informal organisations that manage societies, recorded a negligible improvement in the decade. However, there were deteriorations in some key measures including access to public services and government openness.

Seven of the eight Pillars of Positive Peace posted improvements since 2009. Free Flow of Information posted the largest improvement – over 10 per cent – on the back of more widespread access to the Internet. Good Relations with Neighbours and Equitable Distribution of Resources also posted large improvements. The improvements in High Levels of Human Capital and Well-Functioning Government were only marginal, reflecting weak outcomes in youth unemployment, government openness and transparency.

The only Pillar of Positive Peace to record a deterioration was Low Levels of Corruption, deteriorating by 1.8 per cent since 2009. This Pillar deteriorated in 99 countries, or 61 per cent of the nations assessed in the PPI and improved in only 64 countries.

The research also incorporates systems thinking, which provides a more accurate understanding of how nations operate and societies develop over time, rather than the traditional approach of cause-and-effect linear thinking. The introductory section of the report describes the fundamental concepts associated with systems thinking.

In the third section, IEP develops a new unique framework and holistic methodology for analysing societies from a systems perspective.

The model identifies the key attributes of societal systems and delineates techniques for studying them, leading to a better understanding of the overall system and its dynamics. Written in an accessible, non-technical way, the section highlights how the methodology can be used and adapted for different applications. The set of steps can be expanded or reduced depending on need and is applicable for country as well as community studies. It can also be used in simple exercises, lasting days or lengthy analyses involving months or years. This Halo methodology is at the core of IEP’s process to engage in systems thinking and is successfully used in research and consulting by the Institute.

When combined with systems thinking, the analysis of Positive Peace produces a new theory of social change. Developments in Positive Peace precede societal changes in peacefulness and human development, either for better or worse. Stimuli and shocks have cascading effects, due to the feedback loops contained within national systems, pushing societies into virtuous or vicious cycles. However, these cycles can be understood, planned and moulded to produce the best social outcomes. Positive Peace provides a roadmap of the things societies need to change, to either consolidate virtuous cycles or break vicious ones.

Section four of this report describes practical examples of how IEP’s Positive Peace framework has been operationalised. This work is developed through the Positive Peace Ambassador Program, the Positive Peace workshops and a number of partnerships with organisations with global and local reach.

Taken together, the findings in this report have important implications for building and sustaining peace.

There are no quick and easy solutions. Building and sustaining societal development requires a large number of society-wide improvements progressing in concert with one another over long periods of time.

Resilience should be the priority. Through focusing on the factors that are most critical, it is possible to build resilience in cost-effective ways.

Stopping or averting conflict is not an end in itself. As Positive Peace progresses, it enables an environment where human potential may more easily flourish.

Without a deeper understanding of how societies operate, it will not be possible to solve humanity’s major global challenges. Positive Peace provides a unique framework from which to manage human affairs and relate to the broader ecosystems upon which we depend. Positive Peace in many ways is a facilitator, making it easier for workers to produce, businesses to sell, entrepreneurs and scientists to innovate and governments to serve the interests of the people.