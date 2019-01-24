Position paper - Grand Bargain: Equal partners not only passengers

We need more political engagement in the Grand Bargain to get it on track. Making real – and swift - progress will require stronger leadership from UN agencies, NGOs and donors. The success of the Grand Bargain will inform the future of our humanitarian financing system and each of us here today has the power to contribute to its success”.

Under-Secretary Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock

“Only through collective efforts we will be able to bring about the changes that are necessary if we are to reach all those in need”.

Grand Bargain Eminent Person Kristalina Georgieva

The two statements above were made at the Grand Bargain (GB) Second Annual meeting held in New York on 18 June 2018. They reflect widespread concern about the lack of sufficient progress towards the GB commitments, two years after they were made during the World Humanitarian Summit.

The second Grand Bargain Annual Independent Report also reports scant progress against the ten work streams. In 2018, the GB Facilitation Group tasked Overseas Development Institute (ODI), based in London, to develop recommendations that would prioritise core commitments under each workstream to help focus efforts. ODI developed a set of recommendations, which were discussed at the co-conveners meeting on 14 September 2018.

The A4EP, which is a network of organisations committed to strengthen the humanitarian architecture, has produced this advocacy position paper, which aims to positively influence the debate towards transformation of the humanitarian system.