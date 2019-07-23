Portfolio Overview: Migration and development

Migration involves both opportunities and challenges for global development. More people migrate today than before, voluntarily and involuntarily, internally and internationally. The links between migration and development are complex. Migration can be driven by a lack of development opportunities. Development can spur migration and migration can contribute to development. Many of the world’s refugees and migrants live in high levels of poverty and lack fulfillment of basic human rights. Migrants and refugees are often left outside national and local development plans and rarely included in development initiatives.