Portfolio Overview 2019: Peace and Security

Armed conflict constitutes one of the main obstacles to sustainable development. Violent conflict causes human suffering and hinders pathways out of poverty. According to OECD 76,5 % of the world’s poorest live in contexts affected by conflict and fragility. Sida’s total disbursement to Conflict Prevention, Peace and Security in 2019 was 984 million Swedish kronor. 52 % of all Sida support had “peace and conflict” as principal or secondary objective.

