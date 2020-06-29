Portfolio Overview 2019: Food Security and Agriculture

Description: Poverty and hunger are closely linked. It is estimated that more than 820 million people still suffer from hunger in the world, a number that continues to increase. Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 of Agenda 2030 contain the objectives to eradicate hunger and poverty. This is also a priority for Swedish development cooperation. The total disbursement to Food Security and Agriculture was SEK 1.4 billion for 2019. Many aspects of Agriculture and Food Security are supported under other areas, thus the sector is significantly larger in real terms and engagement.