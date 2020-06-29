Portfolio Overview 2019: Education and Migration – access to inclusive and equitable education

Description: Migration and displacement often place children without access to quality education. To achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education, migrants, refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) must be included. That means enabling access for all children out of school to quality life long education and learning opportunities. Inclusive national education systems benefit both displaced populations and host communities. Access to quality education prepares for durable solutions and a better future for displaced persons.