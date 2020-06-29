World + 1 more
Portfolio Overview 2019: Education
Attachments
Description: Education plays a fundamental role in human, social and economic development. Investments in good quality education, especially in the education of girls, are of fundamental importance for poverty reduction and sustainable development. Education is also key to building a democratic society, inclusive economic development and promoting gender equality. Sida’s support to education amounted to SEK 1.05 billion in 2019, that corresponds to 4 percent out of Sida’s total support.