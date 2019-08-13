Portfolio Overview 2018: Water and Sanitation - Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Access to safe drinking water and sanitation is crucial, not only for people’s health and wellbeing, but also for poverty reduction and economic development. Sweden promotes efficient, fair and sustainable water use and management as well as improved access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. Sida’s financial support to the water and sanitation sector was approximately SEK 1 240 million in 2018, accounting for approximately five percent of Sida’s total disbursements that year.