Portfolio Overview 2018: Democracy and Human Rights

Democracy and human rights are essential for providing people living in poverty and under oppression with power, voice and choice to improve their living conditions. Sida’s support to the thematic area of democracy and human rights amounted to SEK 6,5 billion in 2018. This makes democracy and human rights Sida’s largest thematic area, equivalent to approximately 26% of Sida’s total disbursement 2018.

MAIN AREAS OF SUPPORT

Democracy, human rights and the principles of the rule of law is one of the prioritised thematic areas in Swedish development cooperation. A rights perspective (Human Rights Based Approach) and poor people’s perspective on development are the point of departure and shall be integrated into all Swedish development cooperation. Support to democracy and human rights plays a fundamental role in combatting discrimination and oppression, and reducing poverty in all its dimensions.

The Agenda 2030 declaration is strong in expressing respect for human rights (primarily in §8), and all Sustainable Development Goals relate to several human rights. Democracy on the other hand is only mentioned in §9 of the declaration, and not in the Goals themselves.

Goal 16 is ambitious and has a broad agenda. It includes promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, access to justice for all and effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. Examples of targets particularly relevant to the work of Sida within the thematic area of democracy and human rights are:

16.6 Develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels

16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decisionmaking at all levels

16.10 Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements

Goal 10 targets promotion of social, economic and political inclusion and reducing inequalities in opportunities and outcomes. Special focus on combating inequalities is highlighted in Goal 10.2 and 10.3:

10.2 By 2030, empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status

10.3 Ensure equal opportunity and reduce inequalities of outcome, including by eliminating discriminatory laws, policies and practices and promoting appropriate legislation, policies and action in this regard.

The rights of persons with disabilities are highlighted under Goal 4.5 and 8.5. The right of the child are visible under a number of Goals such as Goal 3, 4, 5 and especially;

16.2 End abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children.

The focus of Sida’s work within the area of democracy and human rights is reflected in the volume of the support. Democratic participation and civil society is the largest subarea (SEK 2.3 billion or 35% of disbursements within the area of democracy and human rights), and human rights the second largest (SEK 1,2 billion or 19%). In terms of regional distribution, most funds are allocated for development cooperation with countries in Africa (29%) and Asia & MENA (24%). Support to global initiatives, for example international NGOs and global UN programmes, constitutes 27% of the total support within the thematic area.