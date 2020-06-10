The Poorest Also Need a Coronavirus Rescue Package

Welthungerhilfe Presents a Global Covid-19 Programme for Immediate Assistance and Long-Term Development

Bonn/Berlin, 2020-06-09. The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the poorest most severely, and it is further worsening global hunger levels. To mitigate the devastating effects for the poorest, Welthungerhilfe has produced a global Covid-19 programme to support five million people in 36 countries over the next two years. To implement this programme, it is asking the German federal government and private donors to provide 100 million euros of funding. The Coronavirus crisis is bringing pre-existing crises to a head, and multiplying their negative effects: poverty, droughts, locusts, precarious healthcare, armed conflicts, and unrest.

“In many countries of the South, we have seen how the Covid-19 pandemic is hitting people in addition to other crises and disasters. In India it has been particularly striking how different crises have exacerbated each other. The country is not just fighting high infection rates and an overloaded health system. A cyclone has now also devastated whole swathes of land. A plague of locusts in India and also in countries in the east of Africa is also threatening people's livelihoods and worsening the already strained nutrition situation.

People have no reserves left. Our Covid-19 Programme supports people during the current crisis and strengthens their resilience. We were making good progress, and had achieved successes in the fight against hunger. Covid-19 is threatening to undo these successes”, stresses Mathias Mogge, General Secretary of Welthungerhilfe.

Welthungerhilfe's global Covid-19 programme includes emergency assistance measures such as awareness raising about contagion risks and preventive measures, hygiene measures, and food distribution. The programme will also help people with reconstruction, following the principle of “building back better”, so people are better equipped to deal with crises in the future. This includes investment in farming, water supply and sanitation, and support for local markets and value chains.

Welthungerhilfe is one of the largest private aid organisations in Germany; politically independent and non-denominational. It is fighting for "Zero Hunger by 2030". Since it was founded in 1962, more than 9,300 overseas projects in 70 countries have been supported with 3.71 billion euros. Welthungerhilfe works on the principle of help for self-help: from fast disaster relief to reconstruction and long-term development cooperation projects with national and international partner organisations.