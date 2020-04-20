Poor Countries Need Additional Money To Fight The Coronavirus

Welthungerhilfe on the publication of new OECD figures: During the Coronavirus pandemic, ODA resources are more important than ever.

Bonn/Berlin, 2020-04-16 Welthungerhilfe regrets to see that public funding for development cooperation has remained unchanged over the last year. The OECD published the provisional ODA rates (Official Development Assistance) for 2019 today, which calculate financial resources dedicated to development cooperation as a proportion of economic output. With a figure of 0.6 percent, Germany remains at almost the same level as in 2018. An unchanged level of ODA spending is not enough in view of the global Coronavirus crisis, as the need for assistance is increasing dramatically.

“The Coronavirus crisis will be followed by a recession that will probably plunge 14-23 million people into poverty and hunger. A large proportion of people in developing countries are employed in the informal economy and hardly have any social security. The economic crisis is life-threatening for them, especially for women and children. Developing countries now need additional ODA resources so they can also set up a safety net. Otherwise it will be the poorest who pay most dearly. Now is the time to close the gap and meet our international obligation to pay 0.7 percent”, says Mathias Mogge, Secretary General of Welthungerhilfe.

