Polio this week as of 8 June 2022

Headlines
- One case of circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been reported in Eritrea and the government has immediately declared detection of this strain to be a national public health emergency. See ‘Eritrea’ section below, for more information.
- A new WHO report entitled, ‘Role of the polio network in COVID-19 vaccine delivery and essential immunization: lessons learned for successful transition’ describes the contributions of the polio workforce to COVID-19 vaccine rollout and essential immunization, and makes the case to sustain the network through integration and transition, in order to strengthen immunization programmes, protect against outbreaks, and deliver essential health services to communities.
- Join the United Nations Foundation from 15:00 – 16:30 UTC on June 16th for a special webinar to mark Day of the African Child. The webinar, titled Preparing for a Polio Free World: Civil Society Contributions to Polio Integration and Transition Planning, will highlight the vital roles of polio eradication, transition and integration in supporting child health.
- Rotarians from around the world are gathering this week in Houston, USA, for the annual Rotary International Convention. More than 1.2 million Rotary members around the world remain committed to the goal of polio eradication, raising awareness and critically-needed funds for the effort. More information.
-
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– Pakistan: two WPV1 cases
– Djibouti: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– Egypt: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Eritrea: one cVDPV2 case
– Ghana: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– Madagascar: four cVDPV1 cases
– Nigeria: two cVDPV2 cases and five positive environmental samples
– Yemen: 28 cVDPV2 cases