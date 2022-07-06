Polio this week as of 6 July 2022

Headlines

“In addition to our work building the engagement and knowledge of pediatricians and clinicians, we are reaching the community and community-based health care providers including traditional healers. We also appeal to families for their support in reporting cases. The more aware they are of the symptoms of paralysis in a child, the quicker our surveillance coordinators can collect the stool sample for analysis,” – Dr Mutahar Ahmed, Yemen’s national surveillance coordinator. Read more…

Last week, the Global Commission for Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (GCC) met in-person in Geneva, to further review and evaluate global criteria for certification.

Following wide engagement of stakeholders – from lab workers to engineers to certification bodies responsible for signing off on the lockdown of poliovirus strains after certification of eradication – WHO’s chief guidance document for poliovirus containment has been given an overhaul. The update to the WHO Global Action Plan for Poliovirus Containment (GAP-IV, previously GAP-III) comes at the request of the WHO Containment Advisory Group (CAG) and streamlines the tool with other relevant WHO guidance and technical recommendations made by CAG. Its availability is expected to help accelerate containment implementation worldwide. Read more…

Summary of new polioviruses this week:

– Chad: three cVDPV2 cases

– Niger: one cVDPV2 case

– Nigeria: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

– Yemen: four cVDPV2 cases