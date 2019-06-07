07 Jun 2019

Polio this week as of 5 June 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.78 MB)

  • This week the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women is happening in Vancouver, Canada. Women are truly delivering a polio-free world. The GPEI proudly recognizes women’s valuable contributions in the fight against polio. For more information on women on the frontlines, please see http://polioeradication.org/gender-and-polio/women-on-the-frontlines-of-polio-eradication/

  • In Papua New Guinea, a GPEI Outbreak Response Assessment reviewed the impact of current outbreak response and concluded that overall strong response had been implemented. Commending national and subnational public health authorities and health workers on their efforts, the Assessment team underscored the need on now filling any residual subnational surveillance and immunity gaps. See ‘Papua New Guinea’ section below for more.

  • On 4 June, The Lancet published the results of the first in-human, Phase 1 clinical trial for nOPV2 – a key first step toward determining the potential for a novel type-2 oral polio vaccine that would provide the same level of protection against type-2 poliovirus as OPV without the same risk of reverting into cVDPV2 in under-immunized populations. These initial results are promising, and suggest the vaccine is safe and immunogenic in adults; further clinical trial results will be important to evaluate nOPV as a potential tool to sustain a world free from all types of polioviruses.

  • The GPEI Semi-Annual Status Report covering the reporting period July-December 2018 is available online, reporting against the major objectives of the Polio Endgame Plan 2013-2018. The GPEI will continue to publish its Semi-Annual Status Reports, to track progress against the newly-launched Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – one new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan – two new WPV1 cases and 16 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Niger – one cVDPV2 case; and, Nigeria – one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.