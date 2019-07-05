05 Jul 2019

Polio this week as of 3 July 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 03 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (133.02 KB)

G20 Leaders met on 28-29 June 2019 in Osaka, Japan, and discussed major challenges facing the world and the importance of eradicating polio. The G20 declaration states, “We reaffirm our commitment to eradicate polio as well as to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and look forward to the success of the sixth replenishment of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.” Read more here.
A second cVDPV2 outbreak has been reported in Angola this year; the earlier outbreak was detected in Lunda Norte province; for which an outbreak response is in progress (in close coordination with DRC). The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Outbreak Preparedness and Response Task Team (OPRTT) is also supporting the Angola polio eradication team on planning the response to the new outbreak in Huila.
The World Health Organization is seeking Expressions of Interest from public- and private-sector vaccine manufacturers and other institutions on development and manufacture of affordable poliovirus virus-like-particle vaccine. Read more here Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan—two wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1)-positive environmental samples; Pakistan— five WPV1 cases and 18 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria— five circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-positive environmental samples case; DR Congo— one cVDPV2 case; Angola— one cVDPV2 case and four cVDPV2 isolated from healthy community contacts. See country sections below for more details.

