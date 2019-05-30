Polio this week as of 29 May 2019

Health leaders at the World Health Assembly last week in Geneva, Switzerland, welcomed the new Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023, and acknowledged that while a lot had been accomplished, more efforts were needed in order to achieve a lasting polio-free world by 2023. More.

Following the group’s meeting earlier this month, the latest report of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee is available. The Committee evaluated the latest global poliovirus epidemiology and concluded that the effort to eradicate polio remained a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). More.

In Cameroon, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was detected from an environmental sample collected on 20 April 2019 in Extreme Nord. The virus was detected in an environmental sample only – no associated cases of paralysis have been detected. See ‘Lake Chad Basin’ section below, for more details.

Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan – two wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and six WPV1-positive environmental samples; Afghanistan – one WPV1-positive environmental sample; Nigeria – two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-positive environmental samples; Somalia – one cVDPV2 case; Cameroon – one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; and, Iran – one WPV1-positive environmental sample. See country sections below, for more details.