Polio this week as of 28 September 2022

  • The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place in New York last Saturday. During the event, Rotary President Jen Jones announced Rotary’s commitment of US $150M to the GPEI in support of the 2022-2026 Strategy. Malta also announced its pledge of €30,000 making these two the first major funding announcements before the pledging moment in October.
  • Pakistan is one of just two countries where the polio virus remains endemic. Challenges remain in identifying and vaccinating all children, but data management software is providing a way forward. Read more
  • What does it mean when #polio virus is detected in the sewage of a city? GPEI’s Dr Zubair Wadood explains what it will take to eradicate polio from the planet in the WHO series “Science in 5”.
  • Summary of new polioviruses this week:
    – Afghanistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
    – Pakistan: four positive environmental samples
    – Algeria: five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    – DR Congo: nine cVDPV2 cases
    – Egypt: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    – Mozambique : one cVDPV1 case
    – Nigeria : six cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    – Yemen: 12 cVDPV2 cases

