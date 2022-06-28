Polio this week as of 28 June 2022

Headlines
- Afghanistan earthquake: Polio network supporting earthquake response in Afghanistan. See 'Afghanistan' section below for more.
- Global leaders at the G7 and Commonwealth leaders meetings this week call for strengthened support to end polio once and for all.
- ARCC outcomes -- As south-east Africa continues to intensify efforts to stop a wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) outbreak detected in Malawi in February, the Africa Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication (ARCC) -- the independent regional advisory body guiding Africa's eradication effort -- called for urgent action to stop all forms of poliovirus affecting the continent. More here.
- SAGE and IHR EC reports published: the final reports of the April 2022 meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) and the June 2022 meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on polio have been published online.
- This week, the Global Commission for Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (GCC) is meeting in-person in Geneva, to further review and evaluate global criteria for certification. Outcomes of the group's meeting will be published in its report at www.polioeradication.org.
- nOPV2 rollout: Approximately 370 million doses of nOPV2 have been administered across 21 countries under its WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to date. An additional 17 countries have met the requirements for nOPV2 use in the event of an outbreak. For more information on nOPV2, visit: www.polioeradication.org/nOPV2