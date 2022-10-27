Polio this week as of 26 October 2022

24 October marked World Polio Day and partners and countries around the world used the opportunity to raise awareness and resources for polio eradication. The WHO European Regional Office held an event celebrating 20 years since WPV certification. In Geneva, Rotary and WHO joined forces to discuss how the organization’s efforts to eradicate polio can now be applied to broader maternal and child health issues. Many thanks to all partners, friends and countries who participated to make World Polio Day a success around the world.

In a newly released video, GPEI Director Aidan O’Leary’s shares a message on the important outcomes of last week’s polio pledging moment in Berlin.

“When you put polio drops in a child’s mouth, you feel happiness inside, happiness that you have saved a child,” she says. “I urge people to come and work for this feeling. This work brings a lot of peace.”- Shiza, a polio vaccinator in Pakistan. Read more…

nOPV2 rollout: Approximately 500 million doses of nOPV2 have been administered across 23 countries under its WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to date. An additional 16 countries have met the requirements for nOPV2 use in the event of an outbreak. More information on nOPV2.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, three women are helping improve the lives of polio survivors and other people living with disability. Check out their story in this UN Foundation blog post.