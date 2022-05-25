Polio this week as of 25 May 2022

Headlines
- Development and Health Ministers of the G7 countries met in Berlin, Germany, last week to hold urgent joint consultations on “supporting vaccine equity and pandemic preparedness in developing countries”. Read more…
- The need for speed: polio outbreak response. This article looks at recent closures of cVDPV outbreaks in the African region and highlights the importance of swift response in stopping transmission.
- Following its meeting in April 2022, the latest report from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) with the latest progress on polio eradication has been published and is available here.
- This week, the WHO World Health Assembly (WHA) is convening in Geneva. The GPEI has prepared two reports which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification. The reports are available on this page.
- nOPV2 rollout: Approximately 350m doses of nOPV2 have been administered across 18 countries under its WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL). An additional 18 countries have met the requirements for use in the event of an outbreak. Visit this page for more information on nOPV2.
-
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– Afghanistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
– Pakistan: one WPV1 case
– Chad: two cVDPV2 cases
– Djibouti: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– DR Congo: 10 cVDPV2 cases
– Ghana: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– Niger: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample
– Nigeria: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Somalia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Yemen: 12 cVDPV2 cases