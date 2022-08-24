Polio this week as of 24 August 2022

- In 2021, when the news of cancer hit, Nomina Akhtar felt her world collapsing. It was discovered too late. By the time she knew, it was already stage-3 breast cancer. Read more…
- In June 2022, a team of technical experts including epidemiologists and virologists travelled to Afghanistan to review the country’s polio surveillance system, visiting 67 districts in 25 of the country’s 34 provinces. Dr Abdinoor Mohamed, an epidemiologist with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, was one of them. He tells us more.
- This week, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) Polio Working Group convened at WHO in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss policy options and will formulate recommendations for endorsement to the upcoming full SAGE meeting, on 3-6 October 2022.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– Pakistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples
– Mozambique: one WPV1 case
– Central African Republic: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– Chad: five cVDPV2 cases
– Djibouti: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Somalia: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample
– Yemen: 10 cVDPV2 cases
