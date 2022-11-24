Polio this week as of 23 November 2022

- Independent polio technical groups continue to meet as the year draws to a close, to review regional epidemiology and evaluate strategies for 2023. Technical advisory groups, the AFRO RCC and special roundtables have been recently held on the situation in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria, along with outbreak response assessment for south-east Africa. Groups continue to evaluate impact of current eradication and outbreak response efforts and review intensified plans for the rest of the year and early 2023.
- In Indonesia, VDPV2 was isolated from an AFP case (7-year old child) with onset of paralysis on 9 October, from Aceh province. At this time, there is no evidence of circulation. Nevertheless, Indonesian national and local public health authorities, with support from partners, are implementing full field investigation and planning a response as appropriate, including as a very initial response, an IPV catch-up campaign in the immediately affected area.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
- Afghanistan: three WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Algeria: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Chad: four cVDPV2 cases
- DR Congo: three cVDPV2 cases
- Ethiopia: two cVDPV2 cases
- Nigeria: four cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples