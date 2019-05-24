24 May 2019

Polio this week as of 22 May 2019

  • Health ministers and delegates attending the World Health Assembly this week in Geneva welcomed the new Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023, reiterating the need to fully implement and fund all aspects of the strategy to secure a lasting polio-free world. The five-year plan spells out the tactics and tools to wipe out the poliovirus from its last remaining reservoirs, including innovative strategies to vaccinate hard-to-reach children and expanded partnerships with the Expanded Programme on Immunization community and health emergencies.
  • Taking advantage of the critical mass of global leaders, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative hosted an event for polio eradicators, partners and stakeholders on 21 May 2019. The event, To Succeed by 2023—Reaching Every Last Child, celebrated the GPEI’s new Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023. Read more here.
  • The GPEI is committed to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in its efforts to eradicate polio. On 11 May 2019, the GPEI Polio Oversight Board officially endorsed the GPEI Gender Equality Strategy, 2019-2023 with the objective to promote the integration of a gender perspective into different aspects of the GPEI’s programming, to support countries in addressing gender-related barriers to polio vaccination to increase coverage and increase women’s meaningful participation in the polio programme. Read strategy here. Watch an animation explaining the
  • relations between gender and polio eradication here.
  • Watch Coffee with Polio Experts: Sini Ramo, Gender Analyst as she talks about the role of gender in determining health goals—including access to polio vaccines— and GPEI’s part in integrating gender equality and mainstreaming in its work to end polio.
  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan—one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1)-positive environmental sample; Pakistan— two WPV1 cases and seven WPV1-positive environmental samples; Niger—one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) isolated from a healthy community contact; Nigeria—One case classified cVDPV2 based on a positive contact and three cVDPV2-positive environmental samples. See country sections below for more details.

