Polio this week as of 22 June 2022

Headlines
- The Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN) has confirmed the isolation of type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2) from environmental samples in London, United Kingdom (UK), which were detected as part of ongoing disease surveillance. It is important to note that the virus has been isolated from environmental samples only – no associated cases of paralysis have been detected. Recent coverage for the primary course of DTaP/IPV/Hib/HepB vaccination, which protects a 25_Polio_Global_update_22Jun2022gainst several diseases including polio, in London suggests immunization coverage of 86.6%. Read more…
- The GPEI has released the 2021 Annual expenditure report which contains details of the programme expenditure for both WHO and UNICEF, broken down by category.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– Pakistan: two WPV1 cases
– Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– DR Congo: 15 cVDPV2 cases
– Madagascar: two cVDPV1 positive environmental samples
– Yemen: five cVDPV2 cases