Polio this week as of 21 September 2022

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the GPEI paid tribute to Her leadership, steadfastness and commitment to service and recognized His Royal Highness King Charles III’s support for polio eradication. Read more …

For the last two decades, the prospect of sending 16 visiting polio experts out across the provinces of Afghanistan would have been impossible but from 6 to 19 June 2022, WHO Afghanistan’s polio eradication programme did just that. Their mission? To review the country’s polio surveillance system, assess its functionality at all levels and make specific recommendations for maintaining and improving surveillance quality. Read more…