Polio this week as of 19 October 2022

In Berlin, Germany, this week at the World Health Summit, global leaders confirmed US$2.6 billion in funding toward the GPEI’s 2022-2026 Strategy, at a pledging moment co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). “No place is safe until polio has been eradicated everywhere. As long as the virus still exists somewhere in the world, it can spread – including in our own country. We now have a realistic chance to eradicate polio completely, and we want to jointly seize that chance,” said Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany. “Germany will remain a strong and committed partner in the global fight against polio. This year, it is providing 35 million euros for this cause. And next year we plan to further strengthen our efforts and support GPEI with 37 million euros – pending parliamentary approval.”