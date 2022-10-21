Polio this week as of 19 October 2022

-
In Berlin, Germany, this week at the World Health Summit, global leaders confirmed US$2.6 billion in funding toward the GPEI’s 2022-2026 Strategy, at a pledging moment co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). “No place is safe until polio has been eradicated everywhere. As long as the virus still exists somewhere in the world, it can spread – including in our own country. We now have a realistic chance to eradicate polio completely, and we want to jointly seize that chance,” said Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany. “Germany will remain a strong and committed partner in the global fight against polio. This year, it is providing 35 million euros for this cause. And next year we plan to further strengthen our efforts and support GPEI with 37 million euros – pending parliamentary approval.”
24 October is World Polio Day, a global day to raise awareness and resources for the worldwide effort to eradicate polio. Communities, Rotarians, civil society, governments and partners around the world are organizing events to mark the occasion and draw attention to the opportunity to rid the world of an infectious disease once and for all, including at a special event at WHO’s European Regional Office with keynote speakers from partners and the Global Certification Commission for Polio Eradication.
21-22 October: World Polio Day and Beyond: a healthier future for mothers and children. A joint Rotary/WHO in-person and digital event at WHO in Geneva. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Rotary International President for 2022-2023 Jennifer Jones will discuss the work the two organizations have done together for decades to eradicate polio and how they will continue to work together on a healthier future for mothers and children.
