21 Jun 2019

Polio this week as of 19 June 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (708.98 KB)

  • In Angola, a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed. See ‘Central Africa’ section below for more information.

  • In the Horn of Africa, a cVDPV2 case has been detected in Somali province, Ethiopia, linked to the ongoing cVDPV2 outbreak affecting the region (notably Somalia). Since detection of the cVDPVs in the Horn of Africa in 2018, Ethiopia had declared these outbreaks – together with the Ministries of Health of Kenya and Somalia – to be a regional public health emergency and has been participating in regional outbreak response. See ‘Horn of Africa’ section below for more.

  • In Papua New Guinea, more than one million children are to be vaccinated against measles-rubella and polio. More. To mark the launch of the campaign, the Honorable Prime Minister James Marape personally administered polio vaccine at a launch ceremony. More.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan – two WPV1 cases and one WPV1-positive environmental sample; Nigeria – five circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) positive environmental samples; Ethiopia – one cVDPV2 case; Somalia – one cVDPV2 isolated from a healthy community contact; and, Iran – one WPV1-positive environmental sample. See country sections below for more details.

