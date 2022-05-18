Polio this week as of 18 May 2022

Ahead of the WHO World Health Assembly (WHA) taking place from 22-28 May 2022, the GPEI has prepared two reports which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification. The reports are available on this page.

In the latest "Coffee with Polio Experts" video series, we chat with Dr Ananda Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Director of Polio Technology, Research & Analytics, BMGF, about the new tool in GPEI's kit to combat cVDPV2: novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). In a two-part video, Ananda talks about development of the innovative vaccine and its pathway to rollout.

In Mozambique, a wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was confirmed, linked to the virus detected in Malawi in February (itself linked to virus originating in Pakistan). This case is tragic, in particular for the child and affected family. However, given the WPV1 in Malawi, it is not unexpected and confirms the dangers associated with this outbreak. Mozambique and Malawi are continuing to implement a multi-country polio emergency outbreak response. Immediately following detection of this case, the Government of Mozambique publicly declared the outbreak a national public health emergency. See 'Mozambique' section below for more.