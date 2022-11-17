Polio this week as of 16 November

What is the real context of this year’s various global detections to the worldwide eradication effort? In this editorial published in International Health, Aidan O’Leary, Director of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, offers some answers… GPEI midterm evaluation of Gender Equality Strategy published. Click here for more.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
-
Afghanistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples
-
DR Congo: six cVDPV1 cases and 17 cVDPV2 cases
-
Nigeria: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
-
Yemen: four cVDPV2 cases