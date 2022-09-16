Polio this week as of 14 September 2022

Following the isolation of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) in New York, USA, in July, further virological and epidemiological analysis confirms circulation of this strain. It is important to note that since initial isolation of VDPV2, local and national public health authorities have already been operating on the assumption that this strain is circulating, and as such, this official classification at this time does not affect the operational response. New York and US public health authorities continue to implement a timely and appropriate response to this circulating VDPV2 (cVDPV2), in order to rapidly interrupt its circulation, including by: continuing to intensify surveillance efforts (including for potential cases of paralysis), identifying population sub-groups/areas with potential immunity gaps, and proactively reaching out to communities with known immunity gaps to strengthen vaccination coverage.

A WPV1-positive environmental sample is this week reported from greater Karachi, Sindh, with collection date on 23 August, linked to WPV1 from southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Detection of virus in Karachi is not unexpected, given the large-scale and frequent population movements between Karachi and the rest of the country, in particular Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. See ‘Pakistan’ section below, for further information.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) has been confirmed. The country is also co-infected with cVDPV2 and is continuing to conduct response to urgently stop both strains.

Summary of new polioviruses this week:

– Pakistan: five WPV1 positive environmental samples

– Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

– DR Congo: four cVDPV1 cases and 28 cVDPV2 cases

– Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

– United States of America: 1 cVDPV2 case

– Yemen: eight cVDPV2 cases