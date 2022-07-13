World + 35 more

Polio this week as of 13 July 2022

Headlines

  • The GPEI has released a statement on the passing of Hon. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan and advocate for polio eradication. Read more

  • In a new op-ed by Dr Marc Danzon and Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, Former and Current WHO Regional Directors for Europe, they discuss the risk of losing Europe’s wild-polio free status, highlighting that “vaccines remain our best defence against polio”.

Summary of new polioviruses this week:

  • Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample

  • Algeria: one cVDPV2 case

  • Benin: two cVDPV2 cases

  • DR Congo: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

  • Eritrea: one cVDPV2 case

  • Ghana: one cVDPV2 case and three positive environmental samples

  • Niger: four cVDPV2 cases

