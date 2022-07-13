Polio this week as of 13 July 2022

Headlines
The GPEI has released a statement on the passing of Hon. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan and advocate for polio eradication. Read more…
In a new op-ed by Dr Marc Danzon and Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, Former and Current WHO Regional Directors for Europe, they discuss the risk of losing Europe’s wild-polio free status, highlighting that “vaccines remain our best defence against polio”.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
Algeria: one cVDPV2 case
Benin: two cVDPV2 cases
DR Congo: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Eritrea: one cVDPV2 case
Ghana: one cVDPV2 case and three positive environmental samples
Niger: four cVDPV2 cases