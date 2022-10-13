Polio this week as of 12 October 2022

- GPEI Pledging Moment, 18 October 2022, Berlin, Germany: GPEI leaders, donors, polio-affected countries and advocates will gather in Berlin next week at the World Health Summit for a global polio pledging moment, co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
- To strengthen polio transition efforts and respond to changes in polio eradication and the broader global health landscape, WHO has developed a corporate management response to the mid-term evaluation of the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan on Polio Transition (2018-2023). Recognizing that eradication and transition efforts go hand-in-hand, the document lays out a clear roadmap to sustain polio knowledge, expertise and functions in order to strengthen national health systems, tailored to regional and country context. Find out more.
- Scientific Declaration on Polio Eradication launched: this week, more than 2,800 leading scientists, physicians and global health experts from around the world launched the 2022 Scientific Declaration for Polio Eradication, highlighting the feasibility of eradication and urgently needed now.
- Outcomes of SAGE meeting: the summary of the outcomes/recommendations from last week’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) meeting, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 3-6 October, are now available here. On polio eradication, SAGE had reviewed the latest global epidemiology and evaluated new outbreak response options, including for IPV-only using countries and expanded age groups. The full SAGE report will be published over the coming weeks in the Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER).
- Pakistan polio infrastructure continues to support flood relief, while intensifying eradication efforts. “Rarely have I seen such commitment and dedication as I have seen in Pakistan,” commented Dr Hamid Jafari, Director for Polio Eradication, WHO Eastern Mediterranean.
- EMRO commitments to polio eradication: Members of the Regional Subcommittee for Polio Eradication and Outbreaks in the Eastern Mediterranean reviewed recent progress during the 69th session of the EMRO Regional Committee. During the meeting Member States and partners reiterated their commitment to freeing current and future generations of children from polio and called for sustained efforts to end polio once and for all, including the pockets of wild poliovirus that linger in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Summary of new polioviruses this week:
– DR Congo: four cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
– Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases