17 Jun 2019

Polio this week as of 12 June 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (573.29 KB)
  • What is containment all about? WHO has developed a new animated video to help explain poliovirus containment and why it is needed to secure a lasting polio-free world. Available in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.
  • In this interview, head of the Containment Advisory Group Professor David Heymann talks about some of the similarities and differences between smallpox and poliovirus containment, and the work of the CAG.
  • Coffee with Polio Experts: we speak with Ticky Esoh Ebongue, Business Analysist for Polio Eradication at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, on the importance of transparent and accountable financial management. Click here to view this short video interview.
  • Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan – one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; and, Somalia – one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) case and Angola- one (first) circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2). See country sections below for more details.

