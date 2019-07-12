12 Jul 2019

Polio this week as of 10 July 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.68 MB)

  • A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed in China. It is genetically linked to a VDPV2 isolated from an environmental sample from Xinjiang province, collected on 18 April 2018. WHO is continuing to evaluate the situation and stands ready to support the ongoing investigation and risk assessment by national authorities.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan— nine wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and 3 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Angola— one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) case; China – one cVDPV2 case. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.