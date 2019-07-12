Polio this week as of 10 July 2019
A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed in China. It is genetically linked to a VDPV2 isolated from an environmental sample from Xinjiang province, collected on 18 April 2018. WHO is continuing to evaluate the situation and stands ready to support the ongoing investigation and risk assessment by national authorities.
Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan— nine wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and 3 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Angola— one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) case; China – one cVDPV2 case. See country sections below for more details.