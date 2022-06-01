Polio this week as of 1 June 2022

GPEI has released the 2021 Afghanistan Annual report which contains a summary of the events, surveillance and epidemiological situation and all other programmatic updates of 2021. The publication is available here .

Global public health leaders convening last week at the World Health Assembly called for urgent action to end polio once and for all before a unique window of opportunity closes for good. To achieve success, they urged the Assembly to reach every last child with polio vaccines, with special focus on “zero-dose children” who have never been immunized, and to respond urgently to polio outbreaks of all types while building on progress to achieve a sustainable polio transition. Also at the Assembly, African health ministers sought ways to bolster polio outbreak response.